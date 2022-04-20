WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott and Oscoda debuted their track and field seasons on Tuesday, April 11. They were both at W-P in what was a North Star League Big Dipper jamboree. Oscoda had their boys team place second and their girls came in fifth. W-P had a fifth place finish for the boys and a third place finish for the girls.
For Oscoda, on the boys’ side, Damon Burrows had a win in the 200 meter dash, with a time of 24.58. He was also third in the 100. Lewis Axline was fifth in the 400, Jamaria Wilkins was sixth in the 800, Axel Raybourn was fourth in the 1600 and Ian Boboltz had a good second place run in the 3200 meter run. Boboltz also won the 300 meter hurdles on a time of 49.73.
The Owls had the winning 4x800 relay team thanks to runs by Axline, Marius Spears, Raybourn and Boboltz and they were second in the 4x100 thanks to runs by Burrows, Carlos Compian, Colin Stephan and Boboltz.
Burrows was also second in the long jump, Axline placed third in the discus and Jamaria Wilkins was sixth in the shot put.
On the girls’ side, Oscoda had Aeriaunna Walls place fourth and fifth in the 100 and 200 meter dashes and Savahanna Webster was eighth in both the 400 and 800 meter runs. Walls added a fourth place finish in the 100 hurdles and a second place finish in the long jump. Whitney Calderwood was also third in the discus and eighth in the shot put.
For W-P, on the boys’ side, Kameron Johnson was ninth in the 100, Thomas Saunders was 10th in the 200 and Spencer Aldrich had fifth and second place finishes in the 800 and 1600 meter runs. Saunders was also fourth in the 300 meter hurdles.
W-P had second place finishes in both the 4x200 and 4x800 relays, thanks to teams of Zach Colvin, Brady Oliver, Nick Smith and Johnson along with Aldrich, Zakary Melkus, Oliver and Saunders.
Willam Stothers was seventh in the shot put and 10th in the discus and Johnson added fourth place points in the long jump.
For the Lady Cardinals, Brianna Listeman was third in the 100 meter dash, Riley Stephens was eighth in the 200, Isabelle Steinley was sixth in the 400 while in the 800 Annamaria Butler was sixth. Sienna Willingham was third in the 1600 and in the 3200 meter run, Steinley finished second. Listeman also won the 100 meter hurdles on a time of 20.68.
The 4x100 relay team of Stephens, Butler, Steinley and Listeman was third while the 4x200 also had a third place finish, thanks to the runs of Stephens, Butler, Listeman and Saunders.
In the shot put, Karagen Lanning was second and Brooke Saunders was third while in the discus Lanning was second and Isabella Lehr was fifth. Steinley won the high jump at 3’10 and Stephens and Lehr were sixth and seventh in the long jump.
Oscoda hosted a NSL jamboree on Tuesday and heads to Alcona for another NSL jamboree on Tuesday. W-P will be at both those meets as well, while also attending a relay meet at Standish-Sterling on Friday.