OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team opened their season at home on Saturday, taking on Sault Ste. Marie. The event was originally scheduled to be an invitational, but with the Blue Devils the lone team making the trip, was held as a dual with invitational scoring. Oscoda came up short against the deeper Blue Devils, 728-470.
Oscoda won the medley relay to start things off, with Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Rayburn and Daniel Snider teaming up for the win.
Rudolph was also second in the individual medley, Snider was third in the 50 free and Aiden Taylor was third in diving.
Snider was fourth in the 100 free, Jeslyn LaJoice and Gabriel Martin were third and fourth in the 500 free and in the 200 free relay Hank Dawson, Libby Mongeau, LaJoice and Snider teamed up to take second.
Rush won the backstroke, Rudolph and Dawson were first and second in the breaststroke and a team of Rudolph, Emma Hofacer Rayburn and Rush were second in the 400 free relay.
Oscoda hosts Ogemaw Heights on Tuesday.