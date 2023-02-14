OSCODA – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference crowned their league champions on Saturday. In the final week of the league schedule, the Ogemaw Heights girls’ team won the title, while on the boys’ side, Ogemaw and Houghton Lake shared the championship.
As for the local teams, the Oscoda boys were able to get a 19-11 win over Bay City All Saints, but lost to league champ Ogemaw 26-4.
Jack LeClair had games of 193, 176, 193 and 170, Jace Hulverson rolled games of 162, 171 and 155, Colin Stephan had rolls of 148, 176 and 139, Lucas Farrier had a 187 and a 161, Mason Osborn had pinfalls of 160, 177 and 162 and Jon Barnes had a 148.
“We are finishing the season 8-3,” boys head coach Josh Obeada said. “We have definitely improved since last year and look to grow as we push through regionals into next year.”
On the girls’ side, Oscoda topped Alcona 28-2 and Tawas Area 29-1.
Against Alcona, Cheyanne Weidman had a game of 151 and Sabrina Hulverson pinned a 169. Against Tawas, it was Colbie Kruse with rolls of 140 and 147, Weidman had a 159 and Mia Winter had a tally of 181.
For the Tawas girls, they lost 23-7 to All Saints to go along with their setback to Oscoda.
In their match with All Saints, Brooke McClellan had rolls of 130 and 116, Bethany Sides had pinfalls of 119 and 103 and Heather Mousseau had rolls of 115 and 103.
Their match with Oscoda saw Sides get games of 129 and 107, McClellan had rolls of 128 and 119 and Mousseau had a game of 115.
The Tawas boys lost to Alcona 29-1 and dropped a game to Whittemore-Prescott as well, 28-2.
In the match with Alcona, William Collier had games of 136 and 124, Kylee Stoemer had rolls of 111 and 92 and Makayla Ward hard games of 107 and 102.
The match with W-P featured Collier rolling games of 172 and 119, Ward had a 133 and a 95 and Stroemer had a roll of 118.
Results for Whittemore-Prescott were not available at press time.
The teams return to action on Saturday at Vista Lanes in Oscoda, for the conference singles tournament.