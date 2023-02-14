OSCODA – The Huron Shores Bowling Conference crowned their league champions on Saturday. In the final week of the league schedule, the Ogemaw Heights girls’ team won the title, while on the boys’ side, Ogemaw and Houghton Lake shared the championship.

As for the local teams, the Oscoda boys were able to get a 19-11 win over Bay City All Saints, but lost to league champ Ogemaw 26-4.

