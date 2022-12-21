HARRISVILLE — The Huron Shores Bowling Conference had their teams open up the season on Saturday. The action in the opening week took place at Village Lanes in Harrisville.
Oscoda was able to get wins in both their girls’ and boys’ matches over Tawas Area.
The Lady Owls topped the Lady Braves 28-2. Oscoda was led by Colbie Kruse with games of 170 and 183.5 and Cheyanne Wiedman had rolls of 158 and 152.
“As a team, I know we can do better,” Oscoda girls’ head coach Chelsi Hillard said. “The girls have not bowled on the pattern since last season and with it being their first game I knew we would have a rocky start to the season and it definitely was not them out there. The majority of them had higher totals in the second game and picked up more spares. Moving forward, the girls will show improvement.”
For the Lady Braves, they were led by Bethany Sides with rolls of 145 and 105 and Brooke McClellan had scores of 124 and 101.
Oscoda won the boys’ match 30-0.
“The boys came out strong and proved they have been working hard in the past year,” Oscoda boys’ head coach Josh Obeada said. “Our baker scores were a bit low, but they really bounced back and gained some confidence during the individual games.”
For the Owls, Josh McDonald had a game of 180, Jack LeClair rolled tallies of 179 and 185, Jace Hulverson had a 169 and a 170, Lucas Farrier had pinfalls of 166 and 163 and Mason Osborn had a game of 183.
For the Braves, on the boys’ team, Makayla Ward rolled a 148 and a 126 and William Collier had games of 127 and 114.
“Both Tawas teams bowled a player short,” Tawas coach Allen Miller said.
Whittemore-Prescott was also in action, and both their teams defeated Bay City All Saints.
The boys had a 28-2 victory.
Bryson Melrose rolled a 204, Tim Bunting had a 202 and Cameron Smith chipped in with a pinfall of 181.
The Lady Cardinals had a convincing 29-1 victory.
Morgan Hawks had a nice showing with games of 220 and 153, Addison Ludwig had tallies of 137 and 129 and Cali Pavlik had a 135.
Bowling action shifts to Vista Lanes in Oscoda on Jan. 7.