OSCODA – The North Star League Big Dipper Champion Oscoda girls basketball team served as hosts to the North Star League Little Dipper Champion Hillman Lady Tigers on Friday. It was a close game into the fourth quarter, however 14th ranked Hillman finished a bit stronger, handing the host Lady Owls a 52-40 loss.

“I was happy with our efforts,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “For the third game in a row we did a great job rebounding. That was one of our main focuses in our final few games of the regular season.

Tags

Trending Food Videos