ST. HELEN — The North Star League hosted its first jamboree of the season on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The event was hosted by the Charlton Heston Academy, at the Saint Helen Community Garden. The day was highlighted by the Hale girls’ team winning the meet.

The Lady Eagles were led by Elizabeth Wolanin, as she was 11th in a time of 26:35. Right behind her was Kayla Wolanin at 27:58, Jesilynn Rosebrugh was 14th at 29:32, Elizabeth Gibson was 18th at 34:08 and Emily Bain was 19th on a time of 34:16.

