TAWAS CITY — With a loss to rival Tawas Area in last year’s district championship game still stinging, the Oscoda volleyball team got exactly what they wanted on Tuesday, Sept. 6; revenge. The Lady Owls swept the host Lady Braves, 26-24, 26-24 and 25-14 in impressive fashion to help alleviate some of last seasons’ pain.
“It was absolutely on our minds,” Oscoda head coach Melissa Curley said. “That is all Mia Whipkey has been talking about, since the end of last season, was playing hard and getting redemption.”
Whipkey certainly delivered on that talk, as the senior came up with big play after big play on her way to a nine kill, one block and two ace performance.
“I definitely think that was a lot of fuel behind our fire,” Whipkey said of last season’s loss. “It is still an open wound for a lot of us and just knowing how we felt last year and how we don’t want to feel like that again was really what drove us.”
The big early season win could help set the stage for some bigger things ahead for the Owls as well, as they look for another North Star League championship title and they hope a long sought after district championship, where they may face off against the Braves again.
“We have been working extremely hard the last couple of weeks in practice, just preparing for this game and the season in general,” Whipkey said. “I can’t wait to see how the season progresses. We are picking up where we left off last year. A lot of our younger girls have a lot of volleyball experience and we play well together and I think that this will be one of our best years yet.”
The Braves took leads at times in the first two sets. The Owls however had an answer each time. Luella Whipkey had two straight spikes to close out the first set and a pair of late M. Whipkey aces in the second set helped them get the 2-0 lead.
“It says a lot about their dedication and their determination to win and consistently play hard,” Curley said of winning the narrow opening sets. “We have a pretty young team and I think it says a lot about our future too.”
Tawas did lead 4-2 and 6-4 in the third set, but the Owls claimed a 9-8 lead and rolled from there. M. Whipkey had a spike and a tip that both went for kills to put them ahead 16-9 and two more kills by L. Whipke pushed that gap to 21-11.
Ashton Ehle added two more kills late in the set to help finish Tawas off.
“We got a little more into our game plan, we played more aggressively,” Curley said of the final frame. “I felt like when it got tight in those first two sets, the girls went into safe mode. I told them that is not my coaching style, I want to go hard and I want to be aggressive through the whole game, winning or losing, I want to stay aggressive and we definitely did that more in the third set.”
It was of course a disappointing loss for the Braves, who despite having leads in each set, faced a sweep at the hands of their most heated rivals.
“We had some goals as a team and we made those goals,” acting head coach Erin Klinger said. “We will get there… I was very proud of my girls and how positive they were in their communication skills.”
Also for the Owls, L. Whipkey had 10 kills, 11 digs and two aces, A. Ehle had seven kills and 12 digs, Grace Bergquist had 11 digs and one ace, Kyden Ehle had 24 assists, two kills, one block, five digs and one ace and Emma Hofacer served up three aces.
The Braves had Elise Klinger lead things with seven kills. Marisol Klinger had 11 assists and Miranda Nickell had 14 digs.
Oscoda (6-2-1 overall) hosted Hale on Tuesday, hosts a tri-meet on Thursday and heads to Hillman on Tuesday.
The Braves also played in a tournament at Bay City Central on Saturday. They faced some tough competition, and could only win one match.
“I think the girls really enjoyed playing teams that are ranked,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “There is a quality to their game that we need to get into ours.”
Tawas lost to Beaverton 25-13 and 25-18, it lost to Essexville-Garber 25-7 and 25-13 and came up short against Cass City, 25-13 and 25-7. The Braves topped host Bay City Central 25-21 and 26-24, but lost to Ogemaw Heights 25-18 and 2-10 to end their day.
“Sophie Morand had an incredible day for us,” Elowsky said. “She stepped into the setter role during pool play and did an excellent job running our offense. Her front row play was also some of the strongest we have seen out of her. Emma Koroly also had a nice day leading the team in aces and kills. I think Ava Busch did a really nice job with the big blocks that she faced down there and it was nice to see her turn her hits around those blocks.”
Tawas hosted Houghton Lake on Tuesday and stays at home to host Midland Calvary Baptist on Thursday.