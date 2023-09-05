ROSE CITY – All three Iosco County cross country teams took part in the Rau Invitational on Thursday. The annual early season meet hosted by Ogemaw Heights attracted a large field of teams, that were split into four divisions, based on school size.
Tawas Area
The Braves competed in the second biggest division, and had their girls team place third and their boys finish in sixth.
The Lady Braves were led by Alyssa Runyan in fifth place with a time of 24:32. Ashley Nguyen was sixth at 25:09, Audrey Nguyen was 11th at 25:59 and Mckenzie Nunn and Megan Wood were 16th and 17th with times of 26:46 and 27:03. Brooke Barnes was also 36th by crossing at 32:25, Vivian Malewska was 45th at 35:17 and in 47th, 48th and 49th was Abby Kloska, Sophya Sawielski and Joy Qui with times of 36:22, 36:24 and 36:29.
On the boys’ side, Jace Cota finished 20th with a time of 21:54, Aaron Stone was 27th on a run of 22:32, David Moreno was 29th at 22:53, Lucas MacEwen was 37th on a run of 24:13, Henry Brummeler was 39th at 24:23, Vincent Lin placed 43rd at 24:53, Nicoles Sides and Ben Harrison were 57th and 58th on runs of 28:02 and 28:38 and Adam Billinghurst crossed 61st with a time of 31:49.
“We had a great start with our team,” head coach Brianna Nelson said. “Freshman Jace Cota came out strong as Tawas boy’s first runner. I am also beyond excited to see what the top five junior girls can accomplish. They have been running together since freshman and with no senior girls it is their time to shine.”
Tawas travels to a meet hosted by Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday) and is at the Reese Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Oscoda
The Owls competed in the second smallest division, and were unable to compile team scores in either race.
On the girls’ side, they had a ninth place finish and time of 25:25 by Avery Lopez. Kaitlynne Stephan and Malaiah Miller were 12th and 13th with times of 28:08 and 28:45.
For the Oscoda boys, Jack Lukach was able to come in 15th place with a time of 23:19 and Joshua McDonald had a time of 30:30, good for 20th place.
“We had a great first showing,” head coach Melissa Winters said. “Many of the runners reached their goal for their first meet out, improving on how they started the season last year. Avery started the season strong by earning a medal. With this start, all the runners are excited to see what they will be able to accomplish through the rest of the season.”
Oscoda heads to a meet at Standish-Sterling today and is at the Roscommon Invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 13.
Hale
Hale took part in the smallest division of schools, and both the girls’ and boys’ teams were one runner short of having a complete team.
The Lady Eagles had Kayla Wolanin lead the way, finishing 11th with a time of 27:52. Elizabeth Gibson was 22nd at 36:11, Felicity Hicks crossed 22nd at 36:11 and Rowan Hood was 24th at 36:34.
For the Hale boys, Sean Bernard had a solid fourth place finish, with a time of 19:51. Next was Paxton Downing in 33rd on a run of 26:30 and Liam Schalk-Smith was 34th on a time of 26:57. Curtis Wolkens added a 44th place finish with a 33:36.
“Felicity Hicks, Rowan Hood and Curtis Wolkens finished in good shape for their first 5-K,” Bradley said. “Kayla had a very good run, she took two minutes and Elizabeth took about three minutes off from last year. We just need to keep working hard every day at practice, keep a good attitude and keep improving our times.”
Hale heads to a meet hosted by Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday) and is at the Bullock Creek Lancer Invitational on Saturday.