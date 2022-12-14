W-P's Brady Oliver

W-P’s Brady Oliver goes in for two points during Friday’s home win over Atlanta.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

WHITTEMORE — Entering Friday’s home game against Atlanta, the Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team had been mired in a 17-game losing streak. The Cardinals not only snapped that skid, but they did so in convincing fashion, dominating the visiting Huskies, 53-29.

“It definitely helps with morale and shows them that we are moving in the right direction,” head coach Ryan Lomason said of what was his first career coaching win. “The goal is to get some W’s and get better. After the loss we had (earlier in the week), we did things a lot better this game and came away with a ‘W’. It helps in that we showed some improvement and that we can bounce back from a loss.”

