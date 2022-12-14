WHITTEMORE — Entering Friday’s home game against Atlanta, the Whittemore-Prescott boys basketball team had been mired in a 17-game losing streak. The Cardinals not only snapped that skid, but they did so in convincing fashion, dominating the visiting Huskies, 53-29.
“It definitely helps with morale and shows them that we are moving in the right direction,” head coach Ryan Lomason said of what was his first career coaching win. “The goal is to get some W’s and get better. After the loss we had (earlier in the week), we did things a lot better this game and came away with a ‘W’. It helps in that we showed some improvement and that we can bounce back from a loss.”
W-P began the North Star League crossover game on an 8-2 run, getting quick baskets by Ashton Hunt, Logan Aiello and two from Dylan Broughton.
Brady Oliver and Luke Aiello knocked down three pointers late in the frame as well, giving the Cards a 14-11 lead after one.
The second quarter started off hot too, with Will LaFranca and Hunt each burying treys to increase that gap to 20-13. Hunt added another one from deep before the half would end, as the Cards claimed a 31-15 lead at the half. W-P held a 39-26 advantage entering the fourth.
“A key to our success was that we were unselfish with and moved the ball really well,” Lomason said. “We had a lot of open shots because of our passing and our movement of the ball. Our defense showed a lot of aggression and we came out with a lot of energy and played with it the entire game. I was really happy with how they came out and played on the defensive side of the ball. They were putting pressure on them, causing mistakes and turnovers.”
Hunt also hit a three in the third and the fourth and finished with 18 points. Broughton and Logan Aiello finished with 10 points apiece, Oliver netted six, LaFranca and Luke Aiello had three points apiece, Dylan Cockrell scored two and with one was Aiden Massicotte.
“Hunt shot really good from behind the arc, he shot open shots and was knocking them down,” Lomason said. “Logan played amazing defense, he got three or four tips on inbounds on the press and got steals for us that way. That was a complete team effort. We came out and played our game and just played lights out.”
On Tuesday, Dec. 13 W-P opened its season at home against Posen in what was also a NSL crossover game. The Cardinals lost this one, 56-22.
“It was game one, the jitters got us and we went away from our game plan and that played right into their game plan,” Lomason said. “We got nervous and got away from what we had practiced and that went right into their hands and into the way they wanted it to happen.”
Hunt had a first quarter three pointer and finished with five points, Broughton and Oliver had three points each Cockrell and Bransen Bellville had two points apiece and London Aiello scored one point.
W-P (1-1 overall) hosted Fairview on Tuesday, heads to Hale on Friday and is at the Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Tuesday.