CADILLAC — The Tawas Area softball team played a total of eight games last week. The Lady Braves saw their busy schedule capped with an appearance in the Cadillac Invitational on Saturday.
In the opening game, Tawas lost a close contest to Reed City, 5-4.
“Another close game played by the girls, but we just found a way to lose the game,” head coach Marcus Doan said. “Two errors in the bottom of the sixth was nothing short of gift wrapping the win for Reed City.”
Autumn Kimsel suffered the loss pitching, as she went five innings and gave up five runs on 13 hits and two strikeouts.
Grace Look had a double, a single and two RBI and Kimsel had one triple.
“Kimsel was locked in from the rubber not allowing a walk in two consecutive starts,” Doan said. “She is really hitting her stride but has had a couple bad breaks when trying to finish the game. This makes three walk off losses in our last five games.”
The consolation game went much better, as Tawas claimed a 16-3 three inning win over Howard City Tri-County.
Mackenzie Nunn earned the win pitching, tossing three innings and giving up one run while striking out three and walking two.
Nora Kassuba had a triple, Erin Gerber, Ellary Warner, Look, Reese Cadorette, Khloe Barringer each had a double.
“We were able to get back in the win column against a very young and inexperienced team,” Doan said. “I’m glad we took care of business and we are looking forward to some very competitive ball in the coming weeks.”
On Friday, Tawas lost a pair of close games at Bullock Creek, both by scores of 5-3.
Game one was tied at 3-3 going into the bottom of the seventh, when Bullock Creek’s Sydney Borsenik hit a two-run walk off home run.
That otherwise spoiled a good pitching performance by Kimsel, who gave up five runs on nine hits and one strikeout.
Addysen Otremba had a double and a single and Gerber added two hits.
“Another game and another walk off home run,” Doan said. “Tough way to lose a very well played ball game. Kimsel threw a good game and kept a good hitting team off balance. She only recorded one strike out, but did great at mixing pitches and getting pop ups and ground balls. The defense was solid for the most part, but we did commit a few costly errors that were routine plays.”
In game two, Kassuba took the loss, striking out two batters in five innings of work.
Reese Cadorette had a double, single and four RBI, Kori Schaaf had three hits, with Look and Kassuba getting two hits apiece.
“We were able to work out trouble a few times but two consecutive walks in the sixth let Bullock Creek right back in the game,” Doan said. “Nora pitched well and is getting better every outing.”
On Thursday, Tawas played at Lake where they lost games by scores of 8-7 and 18-2.
In game one, Laker hit a walk-off two-run home to win the game.
Kimsel took the loss as she went five innings and gave up eight runs on 13 hits, three strikeouts and two walks.
Schaaf had three hits, Otremba had a double, three singles and two RBI and Gerber also had three hits.
“Good ballgame with a not so good ending,” Doan said. “Zero errors for each team. This was a clean game with great defense and a bunch of hitting. We just were not able to get a hit when we needed it most, stranding nine runners. Kimsel tossed another good game and is really throwing a good mix. Otremba is staying hot from the left side of the plate, she is seeing the ball very well right now. Kori Schaaf made her return to the field coming off a knee injury, she went three-for-three from the plate and played solid defensively.”
Game two was a struggle for the team, as Nunn took the loss pitching, striking out four batters. Barringer had two doubles, Lindsay Chatt had a double and Cadorette also had a double.
On Monday, May 2 the Braves lost two games at Pinconning, 11-6 and 6-2.
Tawas gave up seven runs in the first inning of game one and could never quite recover. Kassuba took the loss, giving up 11 runs on 10 hits, three strikeouts and seven walks.
Gerber had a home run and a double to spark the offense.
“Not an ideal start to the game,” Doan said. “Kassuba really settled in after the first inning, allowing her defense to play behind her and we only gave up four runs the rest of the way. Geena Gauthier (Pinconning) threw a good game. Gauthier kept our hitters off balance the first two times through the lineup, but we put some good swings on her the last at bat.”
Kimsel was the pitcher of record in game two, as she tossed all seven innings and gave up six runs, one earned while striking out six.
Otremba had a double and two singles and Cadorette had two singles.
“Kimsel was terrific from the circle, going the distance and not allowing a walk,” Doan said. “She did a good job hitting locations and tossing a good mix. We committed five errors behind her and that was the difference in the game. Otremba had another great day at the plate, she seems to be dialed in and hitting the ball square.”
Tawas (7-13 overall) hosts Valley Lutheran today (Wednesday), hosts the Tawas Invitational on Saturday and hosts Alpena on Wednesday.