Tawas Area football's Granite Barringe

Tawas Area quarterback Granite Barringer looks to hand the ball off during Friday’s home loss to Elk Rapids.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — It may not be broken yet, but the Tawas Area football team officially put their losing streak on notice Friday. The Braves, who were hosting Elk Rapids in their Northern Michigan Football Conference Legends Division opener, played to a 14-14 tie into the fourth quarter, where a pair of late touchdowns by the Elks handed them their unwanted program record 18th straight loss.

“The kids were disheartened, but they are still learning how to win,” head coach Zack Blanchard said “They have faced a lot of adversity and when they do get to that point, and it is coming soon, winning is going to become second nature to them.”

