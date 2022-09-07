TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area football team played its first home game of the season on Thursday. The Braves hosted third ranked Millington, a squad that annually makes deep playoff runs and is expected to do so again this fall. Tawas put up a good fight early on, but ultimately fell 58-6.

“Our kids didn’t stop fighting,” head coach Zack Blanchard said. “We had an opportunity to take the lead (early) and then the fumble bug hit us. We are worried about us getting better and really that is all we can focus on. Playing the number three team in the state, what else can you do? We left without a single injury and only had one person cramp up.”

