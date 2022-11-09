HALE — The Hale volleyball team was serving as hosts to a Division 4 district tournament last week. The Lady Eagles were only able to play at home once though, as they lost their opening game. Hale fell to AuGres 3-1, on Wednesday, Nov. 2 in what was a district semi-final contest.

Set scores were not available, however AuGres won the first set, Hale claimed a win in the second with AuGres winning the final two to advance.

