WHITTEMORE — Whittemore-Prescott welcomed in Mio for a North Star League boys basketball clash on Friday. The Thunderbolts, who are tied with Oscoda atop the conference standings, were able to hand the Cardinals a 55-28 setback.
“We missed some layups in the first half and defensively we allowed a player from Mio (Austin Fox) to make nine threes,” head coach Dave Mervyn said. “We also were able to take better care of the ball, our number of turnovers were down from where we have been.”
Mio led this one 12-3 after the first quarter, 23-8 at the half and 42-21 entering the fourth.
Nick Smith led the Cards with 13 points and Luke Mervyn added 12 points.
Mio’s Austin Fox led all scorers with 32 points.
“We competed very well, we had a good student crowd and we played off of their energy,” Mervyn said. “We have to convert the easy opportunities that are presented to us. Scoring is hard for us and when we miss easy opportunities to makes it even harder.”
On Tuesday, Feb. 15 the Cardinals lost a close one at Farwell in a non-league game, 47-40.
“We missed four layups in the first half that we have to make,” Mervyn said. “We were able to turn the pressure up in the fourth quarter and create some turnovers that led to some easy baskets. We competed very well, but we still turned the ball over too many times.”
The Eagles claimed a lead of 14-8 after the first quarter and led 27-19 at the half and 35-27 entering the fourth.
Leading the Cards in this one was Ashton Hunt with 13 points, Smith, Brady Oliver and Mervyn had eight points apiece. Mervyn also had nine rebounds and Oliver swiped away five steals.
W-P (1-15 overall, 0-7 NSL Big Dipper) played at Hale on Tuesday and is at Mio on Tuesday in its regular season finale.