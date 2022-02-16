OSCODA — Oscoda served as hosts for a Division 4 individual district wrestling tournament on Saturday, where the top four in each weight class qualified for the regional round.
The host Owls had their day highlighted by senior Anthony Ward winning his 150th career match, and also claiming an individual district championship in 145. This is his third time accomplishing an individual district title, while also finishing runner-up one time.
Another big highlight for Oscoda was Isaiah Spragg winning the 119 weight class. James London was second in 119, with his lone loss coming to Spragg. Carson Gooch (130) and Ian Boboltz (135) were both third place to punch their regional tickets, and Jhonas Williams (103) gets through to the next round thanks to a fourth place finish.
“This was a great day for Oscoda wrestling,” Oscoda head coach Tony Lopez said. “This year we are a better individual team than a team-team due to our lack of numbers. Six of our nine are moving on to the regionals. This ties an Oscoda wrestling record for sending wrestlers to the regional for the sixth time.”
Tawas Area had two wrestlers win championships as well.
Lukas Herrick won the 215 weight class and Trace Reay was able to win in 215. Luke Martin had a great showing in 160 to take second, with Thomas Bruning also taking second in 285. Matthew Tiffany punched his regional ticket with a fourth place finish in 145.
For Whittemore-Prescott, Dillan Parent was able to place second in 140, Sam Vyner was third in 152 and Jesse Morrison was third in 189.
“I am very proud of the way they battled,” W-P head coach Russ Wilson said.
Boys’ individual regionals will be held at Charlevoix on Saturday, while the girls’ regional will be on Sunday, either in Howell or Hartland.