The Oscoda softball team capped off a perfect week on Thursday, easily sweeping visiting AuGres, 15-3 and 20-1 in North Star League crossover action.
Kelsey Serra picked up the win in the circle in game one.
Kaylin Griggs hit a triple and a double, Ava Gooch had a pair of doubles and Mia Whipkey had two singles.
“We played really well on defense and supported our defense with 15 runs,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We were able to play confidently throughout the entire game thanks to the control Kelsey Serra had on the mound. She struck out five and had great tempo.”
Gooch had the win in game two, and she only gave up one run and didn’t allow a hit.
“Gooch picked up her first career varsity win and she did it in no hitter style,” Whitley said. “The freshman struck out three and didn’t allow a hit all night. Megan Myles and Kaylin Griggs both hit 225-plus foot home runs that were out as soon as they made contact.”
Myles finished with a grand slam home run, a triple and seven RBI, Griggs had a three run homer, Rhea Amrich had a double and two singles and Whipkey added a pair of doubles.
On Monday, April 25 the Owls won a pair of NSL crossover games at Atlanta, with scores of 13-6 and 16-0.
“We were able to string together 15 hits and none of them were cheap,” Whitley said of game one. “We hit everything with the barrel and we looked good on the bases.”
Backstrom had the win pitching and she also had a triple and a single to help her own cause at the plate.
Griggs also had a triple and two doubles, Libby Mongeau had three singles, Whipkey had a triple and a double and Amrich had a pair of singles.
Serra tossed the team to a win from the circle in game two.
For the offense, Griggs and Amrich each had a triple and single apiece and Mongeau had a double and a single.
“Serra pitched a two-hit gem,” Whitley said. “She hit all her spots and she got a lot of support at the plate. That allowed her and the defense to play with a lot of confidence and we shut the door early.”
Oscoda (4-4 overall) was at Mio on Monday, hosts Hillman on Thursday and stays at home to battle Alcona on Monday.