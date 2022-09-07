AKRON — Hale struggled to find much of a rhythm in the first set of its non-conference volleyball game at Akron-Fairgrove on Tuesday, Aug. 30. The Lady Eagles found something from there however, rallying to win in four sets, 16-25, 25-20, 25-20 and 25-15.

“During the first game, I could see a lot of nervous energy on the floor,” head coach Toni Nieman said. “Between games, I talked to the girls about remembering their basics and the importance of communication. They progressively played better throughout the night.”

