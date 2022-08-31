BIRCH RUN — The Tawas Area cross country team opened up its season at the Birch Run Invitational on Thursday. A total of 12 new varsity athletes competed in their first career varsity races for the Braves.
The boys team finished in 18th place and were led by Dylan Vincenty-Cole, who was 96th overall on a time of 21:10. Xander Whitford was 109th on a run of 21:32, Austin Billinghurst was 144th on a run of 22:52, Tobias Kjoelby placed 147th on a time of 23:04 and Daniel Stone ran a 23:11 and was 151st. Aaron Stone and Joseph Potts placed 180th and 181st on runs of 25:05 and 25:08, Henry Brummeler was 200th on a time of 26:54, Vincent Lin was 201st at 27:00 and Adam Billinghurst was 235th on a time of 34:05.