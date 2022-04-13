TAWAS CITY – Knowing that he was about to be approved by the Tawas Area school board as its new head coach on Monday, April 11, Zack Blanchard couldn’t wait any longer to get here. Even if it meant having to drive over 2,000 miles across the country.
“I was so ready to come here it’s not even funny,” he said. “I left Friday (from Las Vegas) at about midnight and I got here (Monday). I got about four hours of sleep, but I’m ready to get to work.”
Blanchard has about nine years of coaching experience; mainly as an offensive assistant. He was most recently coaching and teaching out in Las Vegas. Most of his experience came in Georgia, however, where he had much success as an assistant coach at schools in Canton and Savannah.
Blanchard, a University of Georgia graduate, will also teach science and physical education for Tawas Area Schools.
“I am excited to be here,” Blanchard said. “Everything has been great. I am a fish out of water being from Georgia, but with all the woods and deer I see it is just like home; except it is a little bit colder.”
His wife Barbara is from Livonia, and her familiarity with this area helped drum up his interest in the position.
“The job opened and I met with the administration,” Blanchard said. “I really liked them and here I am.”
Now that he is town, he takes over a football program that is a bit on the down swing. The Braves have lost 15 straight contests, and haven’t qualified for the playoffs since 2018. The program is also looking for its first post-season win since 2007, but none of that worries Blanchard.
“There is a certain way we do football in Georgia, and that is the same thing I’m going to do here,” he said. “The kids are going to be disciplined, they are going to be stronger and they are going to learn what it takes to be a part of something bigger than themselves; and that is a team.”
And he knows just how to get the program to where he wants it to be.
“I like what I saw on film, but I can be honest, we are going back to basics,” Blanchard said. “We are going to be weight room junkies, we are going to work our tails off every day and we are going to have assignments in the weight room that translate to the field. I’m going to ask these kids to commit like they never have before. Having not won a game in awhile, morale is pretty low so let’s build that moral back up and let’s get to work.”
Blanchard has seen this method work in Georgia, having been an assistant on annual playoff qualifying teams; including one that made it to the state semi-finals. He can see it working here as well.
“I want to bring back the ‘Big Red’ from long ago,” he said. “I want our stadium packed every Friday night. I want this to be an experience not just for the players, but for the community as well. Just from being here a few days, I can tell this community is starving for a good football program and that is what I am going to do.”
Blanchard added he plans to meet with coaches in the area about joining his staff in the coming weeks, and may reach out to former colleagues from Georgia as well. He wants to build a staff that will help develop the team year-round.
“We’ll focus on fundamentals, toughness and we are going to be physical,” Blanchard said. “Defense we will be fundamentally sound and understand their gap responsibilities. On offense, we are going to run it, we are going to run it and we are going to run it again and every now and then we will throw it.”
Tawas is scheduled to open the season Aug. 26 at St. Ignace. Of course, to break the program’s second longest losing streak, the Braves and their newly named head coach know that much needs to be done long before that day.
“I think with a little bit of hard work and sacrifice these kids are going to get that first win,” Blanchard said.