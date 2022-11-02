OSCODA — In case there was any doubt, the Oscoda volleyball team once again showed they were the best in the North Star League Big Dipper. On Saturday, the Lady Owls hosted and won the league tournament for the fifth straight time, and only dropped one set the entire day.

“Overall, on the day, we played very strong,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “Our serve receive was the most consistent it has been all season. Our defense was strong as well. When we stay focused on our passing, it really allows Kyden Ehle to move the set around for our hitters and then gives our hitters opportunities for some great attacks.”

