OSCODA — In case there was any doubt, the Oscoda volleyball team once again showed they were the best in the North Star League Big Dipper. On Saturday, the Lady Owls hosted and won the league tournament for the fifth straight time, and only dropped one set the entire day.
“Overall, on the day, we played very strong,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “Our serve receive was the most consistent it has been all season. Our defense was strong as well. When we stay focused on our passing, it really allows Kyden Ehle to move the set around for our hitters and then gives our hitters opportunities for some great attacks.”
In pool play, Oscoda took down Alcona 25-18 and 25-13, toppled the Charlton Heston Academy 25-9 and 25-3, defeated Rogers City 25-16 and 25-16 and took care of Whittemore-Prescott 25-8 and 25-13. Oscoda split with Mio, 25-8 and 24-25.
“Against Mio, we got a little too relaxed on our hitting and didn’t stay very aggressive and Mio covers the court very well, so we had a few long rallies in that set,” Curley said. “There were a few times throughout the day that we had some long rallies and I’m very happy with the focus and movement of our back row to keep feeding Kyden with accurate passes, so that we were able to end most of those with kills.”
After earning the top seed in pool play, in the semi-finals, Oscoda defeated Alcona 25-17 and 25-13. The Owls then wrapped up the way with a 25-9 and 25-19 win over Mio in the championship match.
“Grace Bergquist had a great day passing,” Curley said. “Her first serve receive error was in the final game of pool play. Elle Kellstrom had an amazing day hitting. Her timing and her swing were the best she’s had all season. She was a lot of fun to watch. As we come into the post season, we really need to stay focused on that strong passing. If we can keep our passing strong, we should have a successful post season.”
Luella Whipkey had a monster day with 53 kills, two blocks, 28 digs and 16 aces. Ashton Ehle had 36 kills 20 dig and 31 aces, Kellstrom finished with 29 kills, two blocks, six digs and eight aces, Mia Whipkey had 18 kills, six blocks, 13 digs and 19 aces, K. Ehle had 134 assists, four kills, 13 digs and 19 aces, Emma Hofacer had four kills and Bergquist had 74 digs, four assists and 12 aces.
The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team went 1-3-1 on the day. The Lady Cardinals had their lone win over the Charlton Heston Academy, they split with Mio and lost games to Oscoda, Alcona and Rogers City.
Leading the team on the day was Belle Steinley who had 16 kills, five aces and 20 digs, Madison Kennedy had eight kills and 11 digs, Breanne Wanks added 10 kills, three aces and nine digs and Morgan Hawks had two kills and 17 digs. Also for the Cards, Addison Ludwig had one ace and eight digs and Claire Blust had 36 assists, two kills, 15 aces and 25 digs.
Oscoda and W-P plays in the Division 3 district at Tawas Area this week. The Cards opened up the post-season on Monday against Alcona, with the winner of that game playing Oscoda today (Wednesday). Tawas Area takes on Pinconning in the other semi-final, with the finals set for Friday. This district winner moves on to regional action in Lake City next week.