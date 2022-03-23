GRAYLING — Tawas Area hung around with host Grayling in the first quarter of the two’s Division 3 regional semi-final on Monday, March 14. From there it was all Vikings however, as they buried nine threes on their way to a convincing 62-34 victory.
“Grayling is good, they are long, they’re athletic and their pressure caused problems for us,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “They shot the ball well and we didn’t and that is a lot of what the game comes down to, how you shoot the basketball.”
The Braves looked like they might be able to hang with Grayling early on. Gabe Kaniszewski hauled in a defensive rebound and raced the other way for a field-goal to tie it at 2-2 and a Vinnie Frank putback left Tawas down just 5-4.
Granite Barringer fed Kaniszewski down low for an easy lay-up that kept Tawas within two at 8-6. The Vikings hit a three to take an 11-6 lead, but Tawas answered with a short hoop by Frank and a three by Gavin Dukaj in the left corner to tie it up at 11-all.
Grayling sank a three before the quarter ended though, giving it a 14-11 lead after one and scored the first 16 points of the second quarter to take a commanding 30-11 advantage.
“I thought the first quarter we played pretty well with the exception of not putting the ball in the basket,” Kaems said. “We handled their pressure, we got the looks that we needed and defensively I thought we were pretty good there, to the point I thought we outplayed them. In the second quarter we got into turnovers and we didn’t put the ball in the basket and it just snowballed.”
The Braves finally got on the board on a lay-in by Kaniszewski, putting things to 30-13 at the half.
After a Grayling three pointer started things off in the third, Alex Kaems drilled one in from the left corner to make it 33-16. Grayling put to bed any thoughts of a comeback though, going on an 11-0 run to take a 44-16 lead and it led 49-22 entering the fourth.
Tawas’ highlights in the final frame included a three by Ethan Hedglin, a nice bucket in transition by Dukaj and an and-one play by Frank that were the final points of the contest.
“The third quarter kind of started the same way, we just didn’t handle it very well and when we had our opportunities, we just couldn’t put the ball in the hoop,” Kaems said. “A lot of that is due to them, they are long and athletic.”
Leading the way for the Braves was Kaniszewski with eight points, Frank finished with seven, Dukaj and Hedglin scored five apiece, Kaems added three while with two apiece was Jake Look, Barringer and Evan Mochty.
“I thought our preparation for Grayling, was good, the guys were really focused and they prepared how we needed to prepare,” Kaems said. “I thought we did everything we needed to do except we just didn’t execute very well. I don’t think that is a team that we can’t beat, I think we just caught them on a rough night for us and a good night for them. That is kind of the beauty of a single elimination basketball tournament. Maybe on another night it’s a different scenario.”
Tawas finishes the season 13-9 overall and won its first district championship since 2016. The Braves lose Dukaj, Kaniszewski Ben Calleja and Gavin Spencer to graduation but return six who gained much experience on the court this winter.
“I don’t know that I’m excited for next year yet, I’m still stinging from the end of the season,” Kaems said. “If I can look forward to the next couple of months, I have a lot of guys back that played a lot of minutes and that’s a nice thing to have coming back.”