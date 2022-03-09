DETROIT — It may be true that the Tawas Area boys basketball team wasn’t able to pick up a win last week in their three road games. However, head coach Todd Kaems believes that considering the quality of his opponents, Elk Rapids, Hillman and Alpena, things didn’t go as badly as they seem in the final contests of the regular season.
“A tough week for us regarding wins and losses, but we ran into some really good teams playing well,” he said. “Going into the post-season, we feel ready. Many of our guys are playing their best basketball and going on the road feels comfortable as nine of our last 10 games have been away.”
On Friday, Tawas played Elk Rapids at Little Caesars Arena, falling 71-52.
The Elks led just 9-7 after the first quarter and pushed that gap to 31-24 at the half and 53-39 entering the fourth.
The Braves were led by Vinnie Frank with 12 points, Granite Barringer scored 11, Gavin Dukaj put in 10, Jake Look added five, Gabe Kaniszewski chipped in with four, Evan Mochty and Alex Kaems each scored three and Gavin Spencer and Ben Calleja put in two points apiece.
On Thursday, March 1 Tawas lost at Alpena, 68-43
Tawas faced deficits of 17-12, 36-21 and 54-30 at the quarter breaks.
Leading the Braves was Dukaj with 12 points, Frank scored nine, Barringer put in six, Kaems and Look scored five points apiece Mochty netted four and Kaniszewski chipped in with two points.
On Tuesday, March 1, the Braves played at Division 4’s third ranked and undefeated Hillman, dropping that game 67-46.
Hillman was able to jump to an 18-9 lead after the first quarter and held margins of 34-23 at the half and 47-31 entering the fourth.
The Braves had Frank net 18 points, Dukaj scored 11, Kaems netted six, Mochty put in five, Barringer scored four and Look added two.
Tawas (11-8 overall) opens the Division 3 post-season today (Wednesday) at Whittemore-Prescott against the Charlton Heston Academy in a district semi-final. Alcona, host W-P and Oscoda are on the other side of the bracket, with the championship set for Friday. The district winner advances to a regional semi-final in Houghton Lake on Tuesday.
“We haven’t played our best basketball yet and with the post-season being so condensed as it is, it would be nice to get it going over the next few weeks,” Kaems said. “Our guys have worked hard and positioned themselves and that is all we can ask for at this point.”