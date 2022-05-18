OSCODA —Since Alpena Community College hired Christin Sobeck as its softball coach a few years ago, it also ignited heavy interest in the program for area players. Add senior Rhea Amrich who was drawn to the ACC program because of the coach, as she recently signed to play for the Lumberjacks.
“I play for the Alpena Mystics, which is her travel team and a lot of those girls end up playing for ACC because everyone loves coach Sobeck,” Amrich said. “I think a lot of girls learn a lot from her because she is so good at the sport and knows so much about it.”
Amrich plans to study business management while in college, and play first base our outfield for the softball program.
“I have been playing softball since I was in t-ball,” she said. “I have been working with their coach for so long and it is so amazing that I can work with her longer and I can further my academic and softball career at ACC, which is an amazing school.”
And as for her supportive, friends, family and teammates that joined her on her signing day? She was of course more than grateful.
“I’m just so excited to be here, and I’m so glad everyone came out to support me,” Amrich said.