STANDISH — The Oscoda baseball team battled it out at the Division 3 district tournament in Standish-Sterling on Saturday. The Owls were able to take down Meridian 6-2 in the semi-finals, but came up short against fourth ranked Standish 18-1 in the championship.
Against Meridian, Trevor Miller was the winning pitcher. In his final high school pitching performance, he was brilliant once again, as he went six and two-third innings and gave up two runs and struck out 13 batters. With Miller exiting due to pitch count, Carson Gooch came in to record the final out.
Mason Osborn had a good game at the plate, getting three hits and scoring a run. Gooch had a single and scored a run, Miller had a hit and scored a run as well and workhorse catcher Cam Fabyan had a double and an RBI.
In the finals, Gooch was the pitcher of record. He retired the Panthers without giving up a run in the first inning, but they caught fire in the second inning, scoring all 18 of their runs.
Michael Myles was able to score the team’s lone run.
On Tuesday, May 31 the Owls completed the regular season with a sweep over visiting rival Tawas Area, 2-0 and 9-6.
In game one, it was Miller getting the win. He didn’t allow a run and struck out 11 batters.
“Trevor has been dominant from the bump all season long and this game was no exception,” head coach Mark Whitley said.
In the bottom of the fourth inning, Miller doubled to deep left field. Hunter Gerow followed with an RBI double to make it 1-0. Gerow stole third and Jayce Foster laid down a bunt to bring him home for the eventual 2-0 final.
Gooch was the winner in game two, seeing action in relief. Myles was the starting pitcher.
At the plate, Miller had three hits, two RBI and two runs, Gooch doubled, had a single and two RBI, Osborn had a single, one run and two steals, Gerow and Jayce Foster had one hit and one run each and Jhonas Williams had one hit and one RBI. Alec Apsitis also came around to score a run.
Oscoda finishes the year 16-12 and graduates seniors Fabyan, Gerow, Miller and Michael Stepp.
“We are always sad to see the seniors go every year, and we will miss (them), we wish them the best in their future endeavors,” Whitley said. “With that said this young Owls team has a lot of promise in their future returning 10 back to the diamond for the 2023 season. My hat goes off to this team as this spring has not been a particularly warm one, as we played in 16 contests around the 40 degree mark. Going 16-12, this being a rebuilding year, taking second in the league and playing in the finals of the district championship showed a lot of heart and fight.”