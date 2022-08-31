GRAYLING — The Oscoda soccer team made the trip to Grayling on Saturday to take part in an early season tournament. The Owls went 1-2 on the day, getting a win over Standish-Sterling.
Oscoda started with a match against eventual tournament champion Gaylord. The Owls came up short in this contest 4-0.
Gaylord led 3-0 at the half and booted in another goal in the second half.
The Owls had just six shots on offense, while their goalkeeper Johnathon Heisner managed to make 18 saves, including two on penalty kicks.
Oscoda won its next contest, 4-2 over Standish-Sterling.
Standish struck the first blow on a penalty kick, but Jayden Conly scored on an assist by Jack LeClair in the closing minutes of the half to make it 1-1.
Conly scored moments into the second half, this time on an assist by Aaron Ellis to make it a 2-1 Owl lead, and Jace Hulverson cleaned up a loose ball in front of the net to make it 3-1.
The Panthers pulled within 3-2, but Ellis finished up the scoring in the match with a penalty kick to make it the eventual 4-2 final.
The day ended with a 2-1 loss to Grayling.
The Vikings led 2-0 at the half, with Hulverson scoring on an assist by Justin Travis accounting for the lone tally second half.
The Owls had Alec Apsitis with 12 steals, eight intercepts and two non-keeper saves, Isaiah Spragg had four steals, three intercepts and two non-keeper saves and Heisner had 41 saves on the day.
On Tuesday, Oscoda opened its season at Kalkaska, in what was a 4-3 setback.
Oscoda led 2-1 at the half, but the Blazers stormed back in the final 40 minutes to steal the win.
Hulverson had two goals, Travis netted one while LeClair had two assists and Colin Stephan had one assist. Heisner made nine saves. Stephan also had five steals and Apsitis had four intercepts and three steals.
Oscoda (1-3 overall) opened up North Star League play on Monday at home against Alcona, heads to Standish-Sterling today (Wednesday) and hosts Pinconning on Wednesday.