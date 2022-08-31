Oscoda soccer's Jase Hulverson

Oscoda’s Jace Hulverson steals the ball from a Kalkaska player during last week’s season opening road game.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

GRAYLING — The Oscoda soccer team made the trip to Grayling on Saturday to take part in an early season tournament. The Owls went 1-2 on the day, getting a win over Standish-Sterling.

Oscoda started with a match against eventual tournament champion Gaylord. The Owls came up short in this contest 4-0.

