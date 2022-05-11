LAKE LEELANAU — The Hale softball team played up at the Lake Leelanau Invitational on Saturday. The Lady Eagles played two games against a pair of solid teams, coming up short in both.
In the opening round game they lost to tourney host Lake Leelanau St. Mary and suffered a 15-0 setback.
Abby Parkinson pitched in the game, while the Hale offense was held without a hit.
“We struggled at the plate as we faced some better pitching than we've seen,” head coach Mackenzie Rinn said.
In the consolation game, Hale suffered an 18-0 setback to Glen Lake.
“We were better able to move the ball with hits from Abby Parkinson, Callie Hicks, Dalaney Kimmerer and Brooke Sheldon,” Rinn said.
Erica Bernard took the loss from the pitchers’ circle.
On Thursday, playing at AuGres, the Eagles played to a North Star League Little Dipper split.
In game one, Hale lost 14-4.
Bernard suffered the loss pitching, tossing four innings and striking out three batters.
The offense had Parkinson, Hicks, Bernard, Kimmerer and Ali Beebe each get a single.
The offense came to life for Hale in game two, as the team won its first game of the season, in a high scoring 21-20 battle.
Parkinson got credit for the win pitching.
At the plate, Beebe had two triples, one single and four RBI, Sheldon had a double, two singles and five RBI, Kimmerer and Parkinson had three singles apiece Felicity Hicks and Bernard had one single each.
“Ultimately, defensive errors are what generally lead to our demise,” Rinn said. “We continue to focus on our field work, as well as confidence at the plate. However, we finally have a win under our belt. As a young, inexperienced team, I'm again pleased with our progress, but there's a lot left to develop.”
On Monday, May 2 Hale hosted Whittemore-Prescott in two NSL crossover games, falling in both, 27-5 and 18-17.
In game one, Bernard took the loss pitching.
Callie Hicks led the offense with a triple and a single, F. Hicks had two singles while Bernard and Kimmerer had one single apiece.
In game two, Parkinson saw time in the circle, striking out seven batters.
The Eagles trailed by eight runs in the fifth and had a late game rally come up just short.
Beebe had an inside the park home run and two RBI, Kimmerer had a double, a single and one RBI and Sheldon and Bernard had one hit apiece.
On Saturday, April 30 Hale played at the Posen Invitational. They lost a 22-0 game to Posen and fell to Pellston 16-4.
Bernard took the loss in game one with Parkinson tossing in relief. Kimmerer had the team’s lone hit in the contest.
Against Pellston, Parkinson had four strikeouts from the circle.
C. Hicks, F. Hicks. Lilly Vliet and Beebe all had singles.
“Game one was a struggle, but game two was much more competitive,” Rinn said. “We need to continue to focus on our fielding and limiting our errors.”
Hale (1-13 overall, 1-1 NSL Little Dipper) hosted Atlanta on Monday, hosts Posen on Thursday and heads up to Hillman on Monday.