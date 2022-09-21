MIO — Already a bit light on players, Hale was able to take just 10 athletes to its north Star League crossover game at Mio on Friday. The Eagles couldn’t slow down the Thunderbolts, who have scored at least 46 points every game this year, falling 60-10.
“We knew they were going to be tough,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “They have seniors out there, experienced backs going against our freshmen corners so we had a tough time containing their pass, which opened up the run. The kids’ spirits were good, I was happy about that.”
The Eagles had three seniors, one junior, three sophomores and three freshmen play in the game. The upperclassmen-laden Thunderbolts were able to take advantage of Hale’s inexperience, taking a 60-8 lead at the half.
The Eagles began the third quarter with the ball, and pieced together a lengthy drive. That series stalled out inside the five yard line however.
The Bolts appeared to add another rushing touchdown, getting a long scoring run moments later. However, they were flagged for holding in the endzone, giving the Eagles two points with a safety. This gave Hale the 2-0 edge in the second half.
“Mio had zero offense in the second half, we basically had the ball the whole second half other than the play they had the safety on,” Bernard said. “We were able to move the ball on Mio, we had a couple drives stall out on the five and that was disappointing, but that is something we will work on.”
The offense saw Jeff Guoan run for 117 yards on 16 attempts and he also had one reception for six yards. Sam Patten ran 18 times for 68 yards and a touchdown and he was also two-of-seven passing for 29 yards. Kenny Carpenter had one reception for 23 yards, Wyatt Irwin had 34 yards on nine carries and Zander Johnson chipped in with 17 yards on the ground.
“It was nice to see both of those guys (Guoan and Patten) get yardage, that is what was hitting for us, the quarterback off tackle,” Bernard said. “Irvin was a nice surprise at wingback, running a couple of jet sweeps as a freshman, same thing with Johnson. They had to get thrown into a position they don’t normally play because of injuries and both of those kids stepped up really well.”
Hale (0-4 overall) heads to Rogers City (4-0) on Friday. The Hurons are coming off a 28-26 win over Atlanta last week.