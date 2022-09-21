MIO — Already a bit light on players, Hale was able to take just 10 athletes to its north Star League crossover game at Mio on Friday. The Eagles couldn’t slow down the Thunderbolts, who have scored at least 46 points every game this year, falling 60-10.

“We knew they were going to be tough,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “They have seniors out there, experienced backs going against our freshmen corners so we had a tough time containing their pass, which opened up the run. The kids’ spirits were good, I was happy about that.”

