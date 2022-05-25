BAY CITY — The Oscoda soccer team played at John Glenn on Monday, May 16. The Lady Owls struggled in what was their final regular season contest, falling 6-0.
“Our defense played tough, but we were unable to stop everything and our forwards and mids (midfielders) were unable to capitalize on the opportunities we did have,” head coach Christine Byrne said.
Emma Hofacer was in goal, and was kept busy, making 36 saves.
Oscoda (1-7-3 overall) opens up the Division 3 district tournament today (Wednesday) at Ogemaw Heights. The rest of the tournament takes place next week at Gladwin, with Gladwin, Standish-Sterling, Bullock Creek, Essexville-Garber and Freeland also in the district.
“We are excited for districts,” Byrne said.