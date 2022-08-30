STANDISH — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team had a busy day at the Standish-Sterling Invitational on Saturday, playing in four matches. The Lady Cardinals split all three pool play games, before falling to Carrollton in the elimination round.
In pool play, W-P split with Standish 26-27 and 26-24, split with Houghton Lake 10-25 and 25-15 and split with AuGres, 23-25 and 25-17. The loss to Carrollton was 25-12 and 25-5.
“We were just inconsistent,” head coach Cathy Blust said. “There were times that we played well and other times we didn’t. Playing consistent is something we need to work on.”
Leading the team on the day was Belle Steinley who had 15 kills, one block and four aces, Madison Kennedy had 13 kills and four aces, Breanne Wanks had five kills, one block and seven aces, Addison Ludwig added one kill and three aces, Taylor Lomason had three kills and Claire Blust had eight kills, 10 aces, eight digs and 37 assists.
On Wednesday, W-P played a North Star League crossover game at AuGres, winning in five sets 25-21, 13-25, 25-23, 22-25 and 15-11.
“We worked harder than we should have,” Blust said. “There were times that we were out of position and missed making key plays. Once we settled in we were able to get our offense together.”
Steinley led the attack with 12 kills, five aces and six digs, Kennedy had eight kills and four digs, Wanks added four kills and one black, Lomason added two kills and one block and Blust added 26 assists, one ace and seven digs.
W-P (2-4-4 overall) hosted Saginaw Arts and Science Academy on Monday and returns to action on Sept. 13 at home against AuGres.