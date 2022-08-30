W-P volleyball's Madison Kennedy

W-P’s Madison Kennedy goes up for the ball during a tournament at Standish-Sterling on Saturday.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

STANDISH — The Whittemore-Prescott volleyball team had a busy day at the Standish-Sterling Invitational on Saturday, playing in four matches. The Lady Cardinals split all three pool play games, before falling to Carrollton in the elimination round.

In pool play, W-P split with Standish 26-27 and 26-24, split with Houghton Lake 10-25 and 25-15 and split with AuGres, 23-25 and 25-17. The loss to Carrollton was 25-12 and 25-5.

