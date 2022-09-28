OSCODA — The Oscoda girls’ swim and dive team battled visiting Ogemaw Heights in an Independent Swim Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Lady Owls dropped the match, but were still able to drop many season best times.
“I am so excited to see the girls shaving off even more time,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “It is not likely for us to win a meet based on numbers alone, but a meet where every member of the team drops time feels like a win to me.”
In the 200 free, Hannah Williams dropped her team from a 2:40.83 to a 2:35.34 and Natalie Johnson went from a 2:43.45 to a 2:37.44. In the butterfly, Natalie Johnson dropped her time from a 1:32.58 to a 1:28.27 and Andrea Martinez went from a 1:41.69 to a 1:33.47.
In the 100 free, Leilah Kard dropped her previous best time of 1:47.23 to a 1:44.14 and Hannah Williams in the 500 free, went from a 7:18.53 to a 7:03.22.
In the backstroke, Riley Beauchamp went from a 1:33.26 to a 1:25.84 and Audrey Klinger, in the breaststroke, went from a 1:47.34 to a 1:44.51.
Oscoda hosts Essexville-Garber today (Wednesday), is at Saginaw Heritage on Saturday and heads to Swartz Creek on Tuesday.