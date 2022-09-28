OSCODA — The Oscoda girls’ swim and dive team battled visiting Ogemaw Heights in an Independent Swim Conference dual on Tuesday, Sept. 20. The Lady Owls dropped the match, but were still able to drop many season best times.

“I am so excited to see the girls shaving off even more time,” head coach Elyssa Steward said. “It is not likely for us to win a meet based on numbers alone, but a meet where every member of the team drops time feels like a win to me.”

