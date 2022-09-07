HALE — The Hale 8-player football team had the unenviable task of playing at high-scoring Alcona on Thursday. The Tigers, scored 82 points in their week one win over Mio, and while the Eagles held them well below that, still came up well short 58-0 in the North Star League crossover contest.

“It played out well, we played well for going against a team two-and-half times our size enrollment-wise,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “We had some teams goals, some we met, some we didn’t but I was happy with how we played. I don’t know how many teams will stack up against them, a team who shouldn’t be playing 8-man. We are seeing improvements and looking forward to playing Whittemore-Prescott this week.”

