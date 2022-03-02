SAGINAW — The Oscoda swim and dive team put the finishing touches on their season on Friday and Saturday, competing at the Independent Swim Conference championship meet at Saginaw Valley State University. The Owls finished in third with 385 points while Essexville-Garber won the seven team meet with 492 points and Ogemaw Heights was second with 390.
The meet was highlighted by Oscoda setting a new school record in the 200 free relay, as Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Daniel Snider and Axel Raybourn and swam a 1:38.06; topping the record of 1:38.74, set in 1998. This gave them second place at the meet.
The event started off with a third place finish in the individual medley, on swims of Joe Rush, Ben Rudolph, Axel Raybourn and Daniel Snider. Snider and Raybourn were also third and fourth in the 50 free and in diving Aidan Taylor came in fourth and Penny Erickson was fifth.
Rush swam to a sixth place finish in the 100, where Raybourn was seventh.
In the backstroke Rush was sixth, Rudolph was seventh in the breaststroke and in the 400 free relay, the Owls had a sixth place team of Johnathan Melendez, Emma Hofacer, Stephen Price and Hank Dawson.
Taylor did qualify for diving regionals, which takes place Thursday at St. Johns.