Tawas Area soccer's Austin Baker

Tawas Area’s Austin Baker boots a goal kick out of his own end during Wednesday’s home loss to Ogemaw Heights.

 Photo by Ben Murphy

TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area soccer team took on visiting Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday, in Northern Michigan Soccer League competition. The Braves and Falcons played through a competitive and at times rough game, with Tawas coming up short, 3-1.

“This was a physical game and I wish we hadn’t given up the last goal, but we played hard and we are pleased with the level the guys are playing at right now,” head coach Ken Cook said.

