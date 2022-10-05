TAWAS CITY — The Tawas Area soccer team took on visiting Ogemaw Heights on Wednesday, in Northern Michigan Soccer League competition. The Braves and Falcons played through a competitive and at times rough game, with Tawas coming up short, 3-1.
“This was a physical game and I wish we hadn’t given up the last goal, but we played hard and we are pleased with the level the guys are playing at right now,” head coach Ken Cook said.
Tawas’ lone goal came in the form of Vinnie Frank on a penalty kick. Axel Eklund played in goal and made nine saves.
On Monday, Sept. 26 Tawas won a NMSL game at Roscommon, 2-0. This avenged a loss from earlier in the season as well.
“It was good to get a win over them, since we didn’t play well against them the first time,” Cook said.
Jake Look scored on an assist from Trace Reay and Frank netted a goal as well, with Brand McKinley getting the assist.
Tawas (6-7-4 overall, 5-4-3 NMSL) was at Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian on Monday, heads to Cheboygan today (Wednesday), hosts Pinconning on Thursday and wraps up the regular season at home on Monday against Gladwin.