EAST LANSING — The Tawas Area golf team said hello to the new season on Monday, April 11. The Braves were competing at the East Lansing Invitational, held at Eagle Eye Golf Club, where they finished 10th out of 11 teams.
“Very difficult course, played from 6400 yards which I believe is about as long as states were last year,” head coach Paul Vainer said. “We had only practiced outside twice this year so everyone’s short games left quite a bit to be desired, but that’s what we have all season for.”
The team shot a 407, including a 194 on the front nine.
“Our score on the front is 26 strokes better than our nine hole average last year, all while probably playing on a course harder than anything we saw last year with the exception of the state finals,” Vainer said. “Alex Kaems struck the ball as well as he had at any point last year, but again lack of practice outside has impacted all of their short games.”
Vainer also pointed to other performances.
“Robert Jenkins worked very hard this offseason, which helped him earn a spot in the top six on a very crowded team,” he said. “He actually didn’t hit the ball as well as he can, but still put up a very solid number, 27 strokes better than his first tournament last year, which was at a substantially easier course. Walker Hazen, Cody Primm, Granite Barringer and Trace Reay are very good ball strikers and I expect their scores to be 20 strokes lower by the end of the year. They should be in the group of players competing to play on varsity at every tournament this year. They were some of the kids that have put a ton of work in at Bogey’s Indoor Golf Center over the last couple months.
Tawas heads to the Pinconning Invitational on Friday at Maple Leaf Golf Course.