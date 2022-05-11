GAYLORD — The Tawas Area track and field teams made the trip to Gaylord on Friday, to take part in the Blue Devil Invitational. Competing in the big school division, the Lady Braves had a fourth place finish while the boys’ were eighth.
The girls’ had Mya Traylor come in 24th in the 100, Ava Busch was 18th in the 200, Olivia Morand was 10th in the 400 and Aaliyah Cota was third in the 800 and fourth in the 1600.
Megan Wood added an 11th place finish in the 3200, Addison Cota won the 300 hurdles at 48.79 and she was also fifth in the 100 hurdles.
They also had a solid third place finish in the 4x400 relay, thanks to runs by O. Morand, Busch, Aaliyah Cota and Addison Cota.
In the discus Hannah Hinkley was ninth, and she was also 26th in the shot put. Izzy Urban was 10th in the discus as well. Addison Cota was sixth in the high jump and the long jump saw Essi Jumisko come in 12th.
On the boys’ side, Luke Martin was third in the 200 and sixth in the 100, Ethan Romzek was sixth in the 400 and Xander Whitford came in 19th in the 800 and he was also 17th in the 1600. Landon Selman had a 19th place finish in the 300.
Their top relay came in the 4x200, where a team of Kyle Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Ethan Romzek and Luke Martin came in second.
Jack Busch was seventh in the discus and 18th in the shot put, John Rogers was 16th in the shot put and Luther Anderson came in 12th in the discus.
Jesse Michalski was eighth in the pole vault and Ethan Romzek came in 17th in the long jump.
On Tuesday, May 3 the Braves competed at the Fairview Invitational. The boys’ team had a third place finish and the girls came in seventh.
The boys had Luke Martin win the 200 meter dash in a time of 23.96 and he was third in the 100. Indreica was also fourth in the 100. Romzek was sixth in the 400, May Buyssens was eighth in the 800 and Austin Billinghurst was 16th in the 1600.
They also had a winning 4x200 relay team thanks to runs by Indreica, Brayden Heemer, Romzek and Luke Martin. The 4x100 team of Martin, Indreica, Michalski and Heemer came in second.
In the shot put, Busch was second and Rogers placed third, the discus had Busch take second and Eric Noeker come in 10th, Michalski was third in the pole vault and Matthew Tiffany was 11th in the long jump.
On the girls’ side, M. Traylor was eighth in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes, O. Morand was fourth in the 400, Brooke Binder was eighth in the 800 and Alyssa Runyan came in seventh in the 1600.
In the relays, the 4x100 of Aalyah Traylor, Katelyn Papenfus, Miranda Nickell and M. Traylor came in second and in the 4x200. O. Morand, Papenfus, Nickell and M. Traylor came in second as well.
Kylee Stromer placed 17th in the discus and 19th in the shot put.
Tawas was at Johannesburg-Lewiston on Tuesday, hosts its own invite on Friday and is at a Division 3 regional on Thursday, May 19 at Charlevoix.