OSCODA — The Oscoda softball team played up at Rogers City on Monday, May 16. With a sweep, the Lady Owls would have won the North Star League Big Dipper, but had to settle for runner-up, with a split. Oscoda lost the first game 18-3, but bounced back to win game two, 8-4.
In game one, Oscoda had a triple and a single by Megan Myles and Kaylin Griggs and Rhea Amrich had two singles each.
“Rogers City always has a powerful lineup, and we assisted that lineup with some defensive errors,” head coach Tucker Whitley said. “We knew that this wasn’t our best work so we reloaded for game two.”
And they did just that, and got a big pitching performance by Kelsey Serra, who went the distance to get the win.
“She threw an absolute gem and our defense played incredibly tough,” Whitley said.
The game was deadlocked at 1-1 in the top of the fifth, where Myles led things off with a base hit. The Owls used their bunting prowess to create some offense from there, as the next eight batters laid down what Whitley called “beautiful bunts.”
This helped Oscoda take a 7-1 lead into the bottom of the fifth and they survived a late Lady Huron rally in the sixth.
“What a game,” Whitley said. “It was a small ball clinic and our girls were prepared. It would have been easy to collapse after game one, but we showed how tough we can be.”
Myles, Griggs, Mia Whipkey and Amrich all had two base hits apiece.
Oscoda (10-10 overall, 6-2 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Beaverton on Tuesday and heads to Houghton Lake on Thursday to wrap up the regular season. The Owls begin action in the Division 3 district at Grayling on Tuesday, against Tawas Area.