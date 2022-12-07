WHITTEMORE — Tawas Area led by just one point in its season opening girls basketball game at Whittemore-Prescott on Tuesday, Nov. 29. The Lady Braves kicked things into another gear in the final two quarters though, picking up a 53-31 victory.
“It is a really good start, starting off with a win is always great,” Tawas head coach Amy Edwards said. “It was just good for the girls to see that the things we have been working on can work, even though we weren’t perfect. We started off a little slow in the first half, but they really came out in the second half and I think our press caused a lot of chaos, which I think helped us in transition, get some steals and extra buckets.”
For W-P, it was a promising first half, but the way things played out in the final two frames was a bit unsettling.
“We handed them the second half with poor passes, resulting in turnovers and we just didn’t rebound well as a team,” W-P head coach Sarah Gibson said. “On a positive note, we shot well from the free throw line and visited it often.”
The Lady Cardinals led 20-18 in the closing seconds of the second quarter, but Kori Schaaf launched an NBA-range three pointer that felt through, allowing the Braves to hold a 21-20 lead at the break.
Tawas started the third on a 10-1 run, highlighted by three baskets by Alex Felske to claim a 31-21 lead and back-to-back baskets by Schaaf sent the Braves into the fourth with a 37-23 advantage.
The Braves outscored the Cards 16-8 in the final stanza to continue to pull away.
“I was proud of the girls for their fight and just continuing to grow and to be coachable and work hard,” Edwards said. “It was a good start, especially for some of the young girls that they could get in the game and they were capable of competing at that level. It was a really good start for them.”
Tawas took a 5-1 lead in the first quarter, but four straight points by Gabby Clark; two from the line and two from the floor to tie it at 5-5.
Brianne Wanks gave the Cards their first lead of the night at 7-5 with a hoop in the paint, but Tawas took an 8-7 lead by the end of the opening quarter thanks to a late trey by Catie Push.
Tawas and W-P remained within two points of each other for most of the second, until back-to-back hoops by Clark gave the Cards a 19-16 lead. Tawas closed the half on a 4-1 run though, capped by Schaaf’s three pointer.
Push finished with 12 points to lead the Braves, and she also had seven rebounds and five steals. Autumn Edwards netted eight points, Brooke Binder and Schaaf scored seven points apiece Cadorette and Felske each finished with six points, Lindsay Chatt put in three points and Kenna Seyfried and Ellary Warner put in two points apiece. Seyfried also had four rebounds and Cadorette had 10 steals and two rebounds.
“Everyone contributed, almost everyone scored, had steals and rebounds,” Edwards said. “Everyone pulled their weight, it was a full team effort.”
For the Cardinals, Clark finished with a game-high 17 points, Torrie Zilinsky scored 10, Brielle Wanks scored two points and Brianne Wanks had six rebounds
W-P (0-1 overall) hosts Atlanta on Friday and plays at home again on Tuesday, when it welcomes in Fairview.
Tawas also hosted Rogers City on Friday, but the Braves lost that contest 55-25.
“Their height bothered us a lot, that is something we are going to have to work on all year,” Edwards said. “We only have one tall player, so we are really going to have to make adjustments and continue to battle and meet them high. Meet them outside and hit them early so they can’t get to the spots they want.”
Tawas was behind 12-9 after the first quarter, but struggled in the second frame, falling back to a 30-16 deficit.
The Lady Hurons led 45-23 entering the fourth.
“We struggled with some decision making, we are still working on making good choices out there and not rushing shots and not forcing things,” Edwards said. “Those are to be expected, we only had three girls that have actually returned to varsity that played in this game. We just have to learn to flow with the pace of the game, learn to continue to grow and get better and just be patient.”
Brooke Binder led Tawas with seven points and two rebounds, Push had six points and two steals, Schaaf had three points and three steals, Alexa Thornton netted two points Cadorette added two points, four rebounds and four steals and Autumn Edwards had two points, three steals and two rebounds. Felske also had one point and one steal.
Tawas (1-1 overall) was at Houghton Lake on Monday and takes on Alpena on Dec. 16 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.