HALE — Big plays for touchdowns. A couple of recovered onside kicks. A feel good homecoming win. Yeah, all things considered, Friday was certainly a feel night for the Hale 8-man football team, as they broke into the win column with an impressive 38-20 victory over the Charlton Heston Academy.
“It was great, the kids have been working hard for it,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “It was great for them to get that win. We did not want to be the team that broke Charlton Heston’s (34 game) losing streak.”
Hale’s first big play was a 60-yard touchdown run by Sam Patten, as he ran for a 60-yard touchdown run.
Things were quiet until 5:55 in the second, when Dalton Jaremba broke free for a 55-yard scoring run and 14-0 lead.
Hale attempted and recovered an onside kick on the ensuing kickoff, which set up a 56-yard touchdown run by Jeff Guoan on the very next play.
Another onside kick and recovery set up another quick score before the half, with Patten tossing a touchdown to Quinton Coleman for an 11-yard strike and 26-0 lead at the break.
“That was huge and that was by design,” Bernard said of the onside attempts. “We always want the ball, obviously if they don’t have the ball, they can’t score. We wanted to have the ball as much as we cold and build as big a lead as we could. That was a huge difference in the game.”
The Patriots got going with a pick-six on the first play of the second half to make it 26-6. The Eagles helped finish the win off with a 21-yard touchdown run by Guoan and a scoring run by Seth Gibson.
“They gave us the middle of the field, they were playing wide to take the jet sweep away,” Bernard said. “We struggled up the middle at times, but when we were able to hit it they had no one there.”
Guoan finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on nine carries, Patten had 86 yards and a touchdown rushing and he also had an 11-yard touchdown pass to Coleman. Gibson ran it nine times for 82 yards and a touchdown and Jaremba had nine carries for 78 yards and a score.
Guoan also led the defense with 9.5 tackles, Patten had 8.5 tackles and a fumble recovery, Coleman had eight tackles and three sacks, Jaremba had seven tackles and Gibson had 6.5 tackles. Kenny Carpenter also tracked down two quarterback sacks.
“We played good fundamental defense,” Bernard said. “They started running a (quarterback) draw and it took us a little bit to figure out our personnel on that, but we did figure it out. They had to spread us out to do anything against us and once we moved some people around we were able to shut that down too.”
Hale (1-6 overall) heads down to AuGres (6-1) on Friday for a North Star League Little Dipper contest. The Wolverines, ranked eighth in Division 2, are coming off a 50-34 win over Alcona last week.