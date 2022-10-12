HALE — Big plays for touchdowns. A couple of recovered onside kicks. A feel good homecoming win. Yeah, all things considered, Friday was certainly a feel night for the Hale 8-man football team, as they broke into the win column with an impressive 38-20 victory over the Charlton Heston Academy.

“It was great, the kids have been working hard for it,” head coach Doug Bernard said. “It was great for them to get that win. We did not want to be the team that broke Charlton Heston’s (34 game) losing streak.”

