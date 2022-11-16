OSCODA — The bad news is that the Oscoda volleyball lost their Division 3 regional championship game to third ranked McBain on Thursday. The good news is that the Lady Owls reached that game thanks to a thrilling two-set hole comeback on Tuesday, Nov. 8, taking down Beaverton 23-25, 14-25, 25-15, 25-21 and 15-13, in a regional semi-final contest held at Lake City.

“Even just getting into regionals was awesome, it was a super big goal that we’ve had for the season,” head coach Melissa Curley said. “The determination and the drive that those girls had during this match it is still very exciting and emotional.”

