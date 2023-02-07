OSCODA – The Oscoda swim and dive team wrapped up their home portion of the schedule last week. The Owls were hosting Caro in an Independent Swim Conference dual on Tuesday, Jan. 31 and were able to pull off a hard-fought 98-83 victory.

“This was a special night for me,” assistant coach Jeff Rush said. “I’ve coached most of these seniors for a good portion of their lives. They have made the most of their time in the program and I can’t wait to see them go out into the world and see what they accomplish.”

