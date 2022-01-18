OSCODA – Things are starting to fall into place once again for the Oscoda boys basketball team. On Thursday, hosting Mio, the Owls were able to rally from a first half deficit to pick up a thrilling 40- 38 North Star League Big Dipper victory. Oscoda has now won their first two conference games.
“We didn’t play well at times, but we played hard and defensively we kept ourselves in the game and gave ourselves a chance at the end,” head coach Mike Poland said. “We fell behind early, we were in pretty serious foul trouble, but so were they and it was a battle of benches at times.”
Mio led 8-2 after a low-scoring opening quarter, and the Thunderbolts led 19-12 at the half.
Michael Gepfrey netted six points in the third as Oscoda pulled within 27-26 entering the fourth.
A late basket gave Oscoda a 40-38 lead, and a late defensive stand allowed the Owls to finish off the victory.
“We did a really nice job defensively, we had fouls to give late and it saved us from giving up a shot, and instead faced a tip-situation,” Poland said. “They threw it toward the rim and we did a nice job batting the ball away, with Michael Gepfrey, Trevor Miller and Brendan Apsitis all down there.”
Gepfrey finished with 10 points, Miller netted eight, Cameron Fabyan and Michael Wrona scored six points each, Blake Mallak and Apsitis had four apiece and Michael Myles contributed two points.
On Monday, Jan. 10, the Owls hosted Whittemore-Prescott in their North Star League Big Dipper opener, and won handily 69- 24.
“We were able to get out and turn them over a little bit more and that was the big difference in the game,” Poland said. “We got out and got them to turn it over and got some easy transition points like we have done in the past.”
Oscoda led 18-8 after the first, 36-21 at the half and 56-29 entering the fourth.
Gepfrey had a 16 point performance, Fabyan netted 15 points, Wrona added 12, Myles scored nine, Apsitis had eight, Miller scored six, Mallak netted four and Jon Langley scored three.
Oscoda (4-3 overall, 2-0 NSL Big Dipper) hosted Alcona on Monday, heads to rival Tawas Area on Thursday and plays at Rogers City on Wednesday.
“We are excited (to be 2-0 in league play), that is our number one goal, to win the Big Dipper again and we are off to a 2-0 start,” Poland said. “Of course our big rivalry game is Thursday and Tawas has a good team this year, so we will have to come out and play well.”