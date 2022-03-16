HILLMAN — The Hale boys basketball team had a short stay in the Division 4 post-season. The Eagles, playing Mio in the first round of the district tournament in Hillman on Monday, saw their season come to an end with a 51-21 loss.
Hale could only get a three pointer by Zach Koepke in the first quarter, as the Thunderbolts stormed to a 20-3 lead after one.
In the second, Brandon Maddox scored the team’s lone points, as Mio had the game in control by the break with a 30-5 advantage.
The Eagles had one of their offensive highlights in the third, as Nate Hall had an and-one play, while Jerrick Johnson and Gage Kangas also hit field-goals, as it was 44-12 entering the fourth.
Hale had its best offensive output in the final frame. Koepke added four more points in the quarter, Kangas had an and-one play and Johnson also netted two.
Leading the Eagles in the setback was Koepke with seven points, Kangas had five, Johnson finished with four, Hall added three and Maddox had one.
Hale finishes the season 4-16 overall.