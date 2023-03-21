GAYLORD – Some losses cause more pain than others. For the Tawas Area boys’ basketball team, their 57-52 Division 3 regional semifinal loss to St. Ignace on Monday, March 13 at Gaylord, was certainly one that is going to sting for quite some time.
“It was as tough as it gets,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “You don’t have that many opportunities where you have a team that is capable of getting to the Breslin Center (site of the final four). Those opportunities don’t come along very often, so it was tough, and even though we lost to a really good team, that third quarter really hurt us by only scoring five points. We had opportunities but we couldn’t put it through the hoop.”
The Braves sank six threes in the first half and led by as much as eight points, before settling for a 31-30 halftime lead.
Out of the locker room Tawas cooled off significantly. The Saints scored the first six points of the third quarter, giving them a 36-31 lead, before Evan Mocthy finally ended the dry spell with a drive to the lane to trim things to 36-33.
St. Ignace answered with a three the other way and tacked on another field-goal to take a 41-33 lead late in the frame. The Braves got a three to close out the quarter though, as Granite Barringer sent one through from straight-on to pull within 41-36.
Early fourth quarter baskets by Mochty and Barringer kept Tawas down five at 45-40, but the Saints were able to drill a three to put it to 48-40 with 5:20 left to play.
The Braves showed they had fight left though, getting two baskets by Barringer in the paint and a transition lay-in by Jake Look to make it 50-46 with 3:10 left.
From there, the Saints were able to successfully run off over two minutes of game time off the clock, moving the ball around and forcing the Braves to commit enough fouls to send them to the line.
The Saints sent in two free throws to make it 52-46 with just over a minute to play. Tawas cut it to three with a three pointer by Alex Kaems in the left corner, but St. Ignace was able to hit three-of-four from the line to pull back ahead 55-49.
Barringer drilled a three with 11 seconds to play to make it 55-52 and the Braves nearly got the break they needed moments later. Shortly after the Saints inbounded the ball, Tawas was able to get a steal on an errant pass, however, a foul was called moments before they were able to take possession. St. Ignace then iced the game with a pair of free throws.
“I thought the big one was when it was 45-40 and they hit the three to go up 48-40,” Kaems said. “The kid hit a deep three and that was pivotal. If we could have gotten a stop there we would have had a chance to come back and cut it to two or three and that would have been great, but it didn’t happen.”
While their offense went cold at times, the Braves’ defense was able to slow the Saints down though throughout the game. They held the Saints to one of their lowest offensive outputs of the season and held 1,000-point scorer Jonny Ingalls to just 15 points; all of which he had to earn while being face-guarded in a box-and-one.
“I thought we did a great job containing him and we did a great job rotating everywhere else,” Kaems said. “I thought for the vast majority of the night we really kept them in check and forced them into contested shots and we rebounded pretty well. I don’t know that we could have played much better defensively, the only thing that could have gone better was for them to not shoot the basketball as well. It seemed like when they had to have something happen it happened.”
Things were happening early on for the Braves. Three pointers by Barringer, Vinnie Frank and Ethan Hedglin helped Tawas get off to an 11-6 lead. Frank followed with an and-one play to make it 14-8 and Look was able to get a shot from the left elbow to roll in to make it the lead 16-8.
St. Ignace rallied to pull within 16-15 late in the quarter, but Hedglin was able to bury a contested three pointer just before the buzzer to make it 19-15 after one.
Hedglin hit another trey early in the second and Barringer finished off a nice move in the paint to make it 24-17.
Hedglin’s fourth three of the half kept Tawas ahead 27-23 and baskets by Frank and Barringer helped keep the Braves’ lead at four points, 31-27. The Saints hit a three pointer at the buzzer though, making it 31-30 at the half.
“I thought defensively we played them really well all night long and handled their pressure really well and I thought we moved the ball well offensively,” Kaems said. “We got really good looks all night long, we rebounded well and we played well. We really did play well, other than that third quarter where we just couldn’t score and that was the difference. That is a game that I think if we play five times we win three or four, but we just went through that dry spell.”
All six seniors scored for the Braves, as Barringer led the way with 19 points, Hedglin had 14 points, Frank had eight, Mochty and Look had four points each and Kaems was able to net three points.
St. Ignace went on to win the regional championship on Wednesday, taking care of Ishpeming 62-38.
The Braves finished the season 19-6 overall and won back-to-back district championships, led by their six talented seniors.
“It is going to sting a bit, there’s no question about it but those guys have worked so hard and put so much time into it to put themselves in a position to compete at a level that they competed at,” Kaems said. “St. Ignace, I can’t say is going to win the state championship, but you never know what is going to happen.
“I think we had the team to compete with just about anybody because we had the ability to shoot it, we had the size and we moved the ball well offensively and we were getting better at handling pressure all season long. That is definitely one of the best teams I’ve seen at Tawas. I think you can put them right up there with some of the best ever, regardless of not winning a regional.”