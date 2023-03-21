GAYLORD – Some losses cause more pain than others. For the Tawas Area boys’ basketball team, their 57-52 Division 3 regional semifinal loss to St. Ignace on Monday, March 13 at Gaylord, was certainly one that is going to sting for quite some time.

“It was as tough as it gets,” head coach Todd Kaems said. “You don’t have that many opportunities where you have a team that is capable of getting to the Breslin Center (site of the final four). Those opportunities don’t come along very often, so it was tough, and even though we lost to a really good team, that third quarter really hurt us by only scoring five points. We had opportunities but we couldn’t put it through the hoop.”

