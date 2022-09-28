GRAYLING — The Tawas Area volleyball team made the trip up to Grayling on Saturday. The Lady Braves battled through some close contests, going 1-2-1 on the day.
The Braves opened with a straight sets win over Traverse City Christian, took on Roscommon and split and then lost to host Grayling in straight sets to wrap up pool play. Tawas’ day ended against Johannesburg-Lewiston in the first round of bracket play.
“We had a strong outing,” head coach Carol Elowsky said. “We had some really strong performances on the day. Emma Hayes led the team in serve receive and had her best outing after returning from injury. Elise Klinger had 17 kills to lead the team and played outstanding defense throughout the tournament. Ava Busch led the team in blocks and hitter efficiency. Ava is stronger every time she takes the court. We came up against some big middle hitters and Ava rose to meet them.”
On top of their performances, Elowsky took time to note the play of others as well.
“It was also a great day for some our younger players,” she said. “Eleisha Thompson had a great serving run in a critical point of the tournament along with a few kills. Julia Schlagel and Bri Smith came out played some really great defense for us throughout the day. I feel the team is really moving in the right direction. We have remedied a lot of the problems that really plagued us a few weeks ago. I thought this was a really strong weekend for us and a great building block for the rest of the season.”
Tawas returns to action on Tuesday in AuGres.