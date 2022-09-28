GRAYLING — The Tawas Area volleyball team made the trip up to Grayling on Saturday. The Lady Braves battled through some close contests, going 1-2-1 on the day.

The Braves opened with a straight sets win over Traverse City Christian, took on Roscommon and split and then lost to host Grayling in straight sets to wrap up pool play. Tawas’ day ended against Johannesburg-Lewiston in the first round of bracket play.

