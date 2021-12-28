OSCODA – Whether it is against a Little Dipper or Big Dipper team, Oscoda’s girls basketball team hasn’t lost against many North Star League squads in recent years. The Lady Owls, playing without two key players did just that however, as they lost at Posen on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 56-49 in a NSL crossover battle.
“I was disappointed with our loss, I feel we are a much better team than Posen was, but we were missing two starters and we got into early foul trouble which forced two of our bigger players and best defenders to the bench,” head coach Mark Toppi said. “It will be a good learning lesson for them that led people to playing in different positions and we were out sized by Posen. We had a very bad shooting night and I felt we gave up too many easy buckets to pick up a win.”
In the opening quarter, Mia Whipkey netted six points and Olivia Toppi hit a three, as it was 13-all after one. Kaylin Griggs hit a three and had five total points in the second, as Oscoda inched ahead 24-22 at the half.
Jessica Montgomery netted five and Whipkey added six more in the third, but was deadlocked at 36-apiece entering the fourth.
Montgomery hit another there in the fourth, but the Owls couldn’t get much else going offensively, leading the game to head to overtime knotted up at 43-all.
Grace Bergquist hit a pair of threes for her lone points of the night in overtime, but Posen pulled away for the win.
“I am eagerly waiting for a rematch at home later in the season with a full team and I am confident we will come away with a big win,” Toppi said. “This game will not define our season and interfere with any of our teams’ goals of winning the league, district and a regional.”
Whipkey finished with 19 points to lead the Owls, Montgomery scored eight points, Kingsley Backstrom scored seven, Bergquist finished with six, Griggs added five, Toppi had three and Megan Myles added one.
“Whipkey had a nice game, scoring inside of Posen’s zone,” Toppi said.
Oscoda (2-1 overall) heads to John Glenn on Tuesday and opens North Star League Big Dipper play at home against Rogers City on Jan. 7.