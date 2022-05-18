OSCODA — In his playing days at Oscoda High School, Anthony Ward has been known to be pound-for-pound one of the toughest athletes in the area. Now that he has recently signed to play college football for Olivet, he’s hoping that tenacity can carry over to the next level.
“I definitely want to stay having that mentality,” he said. “I’m mentally going to try and stay positive and trying to be a leader. I definitely feel like I am going to be a valuable player and help the team out and get them some more wins.”
It should come as no surprise for those that follow Oscoda athletics that Ward was destined to play at the next level, but still, the fact that he was able to sign was a thrill.
“I’m definitely excited, it was a long journey,” Ward said. “I was a little nervous but I finally made a commitment and I am ready.”
Ward hopes to make the same highlight reel at running back for Olivet that he did in high school.
“Their coach came here and talked to us and it sounded like a pretty nice school,” Ward said. “When I visited, I definitely liked it a lot and I liked the coaches and I am going to study business, and they are a pretty good business school.”
And in case you’re wondering, Ward, a well-decorated high school wrestler as well, isn’t ruling out a return to that sport either.
“I like both sports, I thought about playing both,” he said. “Their wrestling coach has already talked to me and I told him I would think about it, so I could possibly dual sport there.”