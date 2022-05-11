TAWAS CITY — The two teams tied atop the Northern Michigan Soccer League East Division met on Friday, with Cheboygan playing at Tawas Area. The Lady Chiefs used a steady first half wind and offensive attack to take a 2-0 lead early on, and hung on despite an admirable Tawas rally in the second half, 3-2.
“The girls put up a good fight overall, they were quick and tireless, but not always first to the ball and we all know that the more you win a free ball in the air, the better your chances of taking control of the ball and scoring,” head coach Adrianne Dittenbir said. “We did better at this in the second half, but in the first half a lot of those balls were won by Cheboygan, gaining them control of the ball.”
The Chiefs used this control of the ball to score a goal just three minutes into the game. Tawas goalkeeper Abby Herbolsheimer was able to get a hand on the ball, coming off a shot from about 15 shots out but couldn’t quite get enough of it as the Chiefs took the 1-0 lead.
Cheboygan scored in the 16th minute as well, taking a 2-0 lead but from there the Tawas defense and Herbolsheimer were mostly on lock down.
Perhaps her best save of the night came early in the second half. With Tawas still down 2-0, Cheboygan was awarded a penalty kick due to a handball in the box. The Cheboygan player blasted the shot to Herbolsheimer’s left, but she laid out for a fantastic save to keep her team in the game.
“Abby was in goal for the entire game and wowed her team and the crowd with her 10 saves on the night,” Dittenbir said.
After a Bethany Sides goal was called off due to offsides in the first half, Sides did find the back of the net in the second half, winning a ball near the net and booting it into trim the deficit to 2-1 with 18:17 to play. Colleen Kubisiak had the assist on the play.
“Unfortunately, the run for the ball was called as offsides (in the first half) and the goal didn’t count,” Dittenbir said. “This was really disappointing for our team and a call that our team disagreed with, but we hoped to make it up throughout the game. Sides was extremely quick to defend and shoot from both midfield and forward positions and I kept telling her to just keep up the excellent hustle and keep shooting, and she did… She was finally able to drive one into the goal off a quick break side-by-side with center forward Kubisiak.”
Cheboygan scored what turned into be its crucial third goal with 6:47 to play though, giving it a 3-1 lead.
Tawas scored with about a minute remaining, getting a direct kick by Catie Push that found the way into the net from at least 20-yards out.
“It was such an amazing kick,” Dittenbir said. “She curved the ball perfectly over the defending Cheboygan wall and into the corner of the net, just out of reach of the goalies’ hands.”
In the closing seconds of the game, Tawas nearly had a chance to tie things up, but after being awarded a corner kick, they were unable to get it off before time expired.
“It would have been our last hope in tying up the game and we’ve played well off of corner kicks this season so I really wished we had a chance to at least give it a try,” Dittenbir said.
The loss sends Cheboygan into first place with 21 points (three points per league win). Tawas (18 points) will have to play catch up with the Chiefs, but will get a chance at revenge at Cheboygan on May 19.
On Monday, May 2 the Braves won a NMSL contest at Houghton Lake, 6-1.
Abby Herbolsheimer was in goal to get the win, with Dittenbir also crediting her defense to helping get the win.
“The defense was incredible at keeping the Houghton Lake players at bay, with Alexa Thornton representing us with a whopping 11 clears on the field for the night alone,” Dittenbir said. “The Houghton Lake defense started off really strong. They were a sea of black on the defensive line. Whenever we had control of the ball and were within scoring position, most of their team was back near the goal and helping to defend, so it was a little rough to get the ball around them and we didn’t get many shots off in the early part of the game.”
Tawas did get the Lady Bobcats’ defense figured out though, as Push sent a corner kick into the net, and Kubisiak followed with back-to-back goals; the second of which was assisted by Sides.
The second half saw Kierstin Muckenthaler score on a pass from Anna Herbolsheimer, Aliza Moeller booted in a long crossing shot with about five minutes to play and Moeller scored again, by finishing off a well-placed corner kick by Push.
Tawas (7-4 overall, 6-1 NMSL) hosted Clare on Tuesday, heads to Roscommon on Thursday, returns to take on Ogemaw Heights on Friday and heads to Pinconning on Tuesday.