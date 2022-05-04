WHITTEMORE — The visiting Rogers City softball team proved to be as tough as ever on Thursday. The Lady Hurons, known as one of the better program’s in the area showed that dominance once again at Whittemore-Prescott, winning both sides of the North Star League Big Dipper twinbill with scores of 20-1 and 15-0.
“Rogers City was a hard hitting team, coming out with a couple out of the park homers,” head coach Steve Ludwig said.
In the opener, Claire Blust started the game in the circle, before giving way to Addi Ludwig in relief.
Game two saw Allie Schmidt as the starting pitcher.
On Monday, April 25 the Cardinals played up at Hillman. They lost these NSL crossover games 16-1 and 17-1.
Further details were not reported by press time.
W- P (1-7 overall, 0-2 NSL Big Dipper) was at Hale on Monday, hosts Alcona on Thursday, is at a tournament in Lake City on Saturday and heads to Mio on Monday.