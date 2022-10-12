IOSCO — As a part of their respective homecoming weeks, Tawas Area and Whittemore-Prescott put on powder puff football games. The school’s female student athletes took the field for flag football games, while their male counterparts served as the coaching staff.

Tawas held theirs on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The seniors were able to dominate the juniors in this one, 46-13.

