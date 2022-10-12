IOSCO — As a part of their respective homecoming weeks, Tawas Area and Whittemore-Prescott put on powder puff football games. The school’s female student athletes took the field for flag football games, while their male counterparts served as the coaching staff.
Tawas held theirs on Tuesday, Sept. 27. The seniors were able to dominate the juniors in this one, 46-13.
The seniors got on the board with an early long touchdown run by Alivia Howe. After an interception by Bethany Sides gave the seniors the ball again, Reese Cadorette showed off her speed when she ran in for a 12-yard touchdown run on a jet-sweep; making it 14-0.
Cadorette added an 11-yard touchdown run on the seniors next drive to make it 20-0 and she also had a short touchdown run to make it 26-0 early in the second.
The senior defense made another big play late in the half, when Alex Felske stepped in front of a pass and returned it 70 yards for a 30-yard pick-six, and a 32-0 lead which they took into the half.
The third quarter saw Howe toss a 20-yard touchdown pass to Lindsay Chatt, and Cadorette raced into the endzone again, for a 39-yard score to make it 46-0.
The juniors got things going on their next drive. They had a nice pass over the top of the defense by Catie Push, finding Alexa Thornton.
Push added another highlight moments after, as she sent a booming extra point through the uprights. It would have been good from at least 30 yards.
The juniors also had a five-yard touchdown pass to Sophie Morand midway through the fourth quarter to account for the final.
On top of many big offensive plays, the seniors also had many key defensive plays by Elise Klinger and Kori Schaaf, who were constantly in the juniors’ backfield for sacks and tackles for loss.
W-P held its powder puff game on Friday, Sept. 30. This was a back-and-forth battle, with the seniors eventually winning 20-12.
An early Addison Ludwig touchdown helped the seniors take an 8-6 lead after the first quarter, but the juniors did respond to lead 12-8 in the second quarter.
The seniors finished off the win with a pair of second half touchdowns.