OSCODA — The chapters in the storied coaching career just keep getting more interesting for Dan Pippin. Earlier this month, the 1986 Oscoda graduate was named as the new head coach of the Hungarian National team by the Hungarian Federation of American Football.
“For me, this is the biggest honor I have ever had,” Pippin said. “To be able to lead a national team, that’s pretty cool. It is extremely humbling that someone has that kind of faith in you to lead their countries’ team. This is a credit to the people of everywhere I have ever been.”
The highlights of those places include being head coach at Tawas Area from 1996-99. From there he had successful stints at South Carolina schools South Aiken and North Augusta. He is currently in his second season coaching the Lazio Ducks in Rome Italy. Last fall he was also offensive coordinator for Rochester Community and Technical College in Minnesota.
“They are why I have this opportunity,” Pippin said. “They bought into what we were trying to do and that has allowed me to have success and have this opportunity. I got done with (the job in Minnesota) and came back here to Italy and this just opened up, I heard about it so I contacted them and they got back to me immediately. From there it was like a normal interview process, and a really good thing to go through.”
Football is certainly a way of life for Dan and his wife Laura. He’s certainly going to have to prove that as he will maintain two high level head coaching positions simultaneously.
“It’s fun,” he said. “Our seasons are different. (In Italy) they get done the first week of July, then the European championships start in October. We will be off and on going to Budapest during our bye weeks.”
So, while he gets one team prepped for the bulk of its season, he will prep another before things even get rolling.
“I’m watching film for our upcoming opponents for the Ducks and I am watching film of players from the national team that we have had previously and guys that coaches should try out and we will have at camp at the beginning of August,” Pippin said. “It is a lot of film watching.”
In Pippin’s early coaching days, he was facing off against teams like Ogemaw Heights, Standish-Sterling and Oscoda. Now he will face off against France and Austria.
“Both of those countries have a lot of players, so we need to put the best people on the field we can,” he said. “It is amazing, you wouldn’t think that a couple years ago that this kind of stuff existed. I’m watching the games and the fans are incredible and the places are packed with probably 5000 people. They say the sport is growing there and I am hoping I am able to do my part in helping it grow.”
From attending school in Oscoda, coaching in Tawas, South Carolina and Minnesota and now two jobs overseas, his collection of coaching hats is getting quite large.
“I grew up in Mikado and now I am going to get to work in Budapest, Hungary, so that is pretty cool,” Pippin said. “I just really appreciate the guys, especially the ones in Tawas, Charles Reddick and Dick Look (administrators when he was hired) who gave me the opportunity to coach. Without them this opportunity wouldn’t be there for me. That’s a big deal to me.”